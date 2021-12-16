Boris Johnson’s denials over Covid revolt by MPs insulted us all – The Yorkshire Post says

Yet Mr Johnson’s ebullience and posturing – in spite of presiding over one of the biggest breakdowns of trust ever to be recorded in modern political history – led to a re-run of the pantomime politics that so offend the electorate, even more so at times of national crisis.

And the PM’s famed politics of deflection – like his absurd and false claim that his government did not need Labour votes to pass this week’s regulations – also failed to mask the invidiousness of his position following the confluence of a succession of scandals, or the scale of the emerging threat to public health.

Yet what was inexcusable was the contemptible failure of Mr Johnson to set out how the NHS will be supported in the critical days and weeks ahead – his “get boosted done” soundbite simply will not suffice – when this was the only chance for MPs to question him on the Covid crisis before Christmas.

Boris Johnson went on the attack at Prime Minister's Questions after 99 Tory MPs ooposed his new Covid rules and regulations.

The format of his emergency address to the nation on Sunday forbade questions from the media – or the involvement of Government scientists. Mr Johnson then declined to address the Commons on Monday, opted not to open Tuesday’s debate on the Covid rules and did not use PMQs to set out support for the hospitality sector as many put Christmas get-togethers on hold. That’s not leadership; it’s a dereliction of duty and an insult to NHS staff on the front line.

