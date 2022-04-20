Boris Johnson's insulting apology is too little, too late - The Yorkshire Post says

To suggest his own ignorance somehow “explains my previous words in this House” only adds insult to injury.

And it is the Prime Minister’s his arrogance and an unwarranted sense of supreme privilege which are behind his taking advantage of his position.

Regardless of how Mr Johnson spins what has occurred for him to receive his £50 fixed penalty notice, people are struggling to believe him – and when there’s no trust, that leaves a PM in a very precarious position.

Moreover, when his colleagues make lazy comparisons between his offence and speeding tickets – as Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis yesterday did – it only compounds the betrayal.

Just as risible are those who seek to use the abhorrent events in Ukraine as a distraction, or justification of Mr Johnson’s continued hold on the highest office – a technique not just cynical but offensive.

When those around him adopt his modus operandi of twisting truth for expediency, when his spectacle of contempt seeps also into the backbenches, they shame not only themselves but this country on the world stage.

It is not party political to expect a UK Prime Minister to conduct themselves to the highest of standards, but here we have the incumbent doing the very opposite.

To repeat: a Prime Minister broke his own law and, at the very least, misled Parliament about his actions when he must have known exactly what was happening.

The number of people in the UK who have died within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19 now officially stands at 171,878 – a death toll roughly four times that of the Blitz during the Second World War.