Boris Johnson’s paranoia over Rishi Sunak is Trump-like – The Yorkshire Post says

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak leave 10 Downing Street.

To lose one Chancellor, as the PM did when Sajid Javid resigned in February 2020, may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose two, as Mr Johnson ponders matters, wouldn’t just be careless.

It would represent some of the very worst elements of Donald Trump’s tempestuous presidency when much-respected public servants were sacked at will – often on a whim – or their reputations were so undermined that they quit.

Boris Johnson (L) and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (C), stand on board a boat on the River Tees on March 4, 2021 in Teesport, England. Teesport has been chosen as one of eight sites for new Freeports in England.

The dynamic between 10 and 11 Downing Street is the most important in government. It should the catalyst of sound decision-making. When it does go awry, the whole country can pay a heavy price.

But this relationship also depends on the careful management of public finances – one of Mr Johnson’s weaknesses – and Chancellors being respected by premiers when they feel the need to speak out, as Mr Sunak has now done over international travel.

And Mr Johnson’s child-like reaction appears to point to a premier who resents a Chancellor whose management of the public finances throughout the pandemic continues to be favourably received in spite of controversies like the Treasury vetoing extra catch-up funding for schools.

As such, the problem does not appear to be Mr Sunak. It is the apparent paranoia of a Prime Minister whose renowned inattention to detail is fuelling a leadership vacuum that risks compromising the country’s governance at such a critical time.

Rishi Sunak is said to be getting on with the job of Chancellor as a rift with Boris Johnson reportedly grows.