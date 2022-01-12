Boris Johnson’s ‘partygate’ and ‘bring your own booze’ defence is risible after PMQs apology – The Yorkshire Post says

Boris Johnson started Prime Minister's Questions with an apology over Downing Street parties that were in breach of lockdown laws.

Rarely, if ever, has PMQs begun on such a note and Mr Johnson’s defence, specifically his belief that the ‘‘bring your own booze’’ staff gathering on May 20 2020, was a ‘‘work event’’ and compliant with the rules, is risible – governments and businesses do not operate like this at any time, never mind in the midst of a global public health emergency.

And while Mr Johnson was always going to brush aside the inevitable calls for him to resign from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, and other opponents, the more damning response came from muted reaction of his one-time loyalists on the backbenches. Though no Tory sought the PM’s resignation, or dared to question their leader about so-called ‘‘partygate’’, there appeared to be little endorsement of Mr Johnson’s apology and only hesitant murmuring of approval when tried to list some achievements.

What the country does not know, however, is how many Tory MPs have now submitted letters of no confidence in Mr Johnson – the process that ultimately led to his predecessor Theresa May being removed from office – or whether others are waiting for senior civil servant Sue Gray to conclude an inquiry which now has the potential to end the careers of the PM and many once-respected Whitehall mandarins.

And while Conservative MPs from Yorkshire, and the rest of the country, will try to argue that they are entitled to wait for Ms Gray’s verdict, it is very revealing that so few backbenchers – or Ministers – are now prepared to go on the record and express confidence in the Premier.

That, in itself, suggests that Mr Johnson’s apology, however sincere, was insufficient to appease their concerns – never mind the electorate’s incredulity.

