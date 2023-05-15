Both Sunak and Starmer have work to do to win Yorkshire’s trust - The Yorkshire Post says

All Sections
A lot has been said about the potential fortunes of the Tory Party at the next General Election with polling predicting that it faces electoral oblivion.

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 15th May 2023, 15:54 BST

However, it is still all to play for, especially here in Yorkshire as new polling suggests that neither the Prime Minister nor the Leader of the Opposition have won the trust of people in this region.

It is easy to forget that less than four years ago Yorkshire helped deliver a majority for the Conservative Party.

A large reason for this was the promises that were made on delivering much needed levelling up in the region. Promises that have not been delivered. This then leads to the erosion of trust.

Voters feel Rishi Sunak is doing a better job than Boris Johnson. PIC: PAVoters feel Rishi Sunak is doing a better job than Boris Johnson. PIC: PA
HS2 is set to be trimmed down, Northern Powerhouse Rail has been parked into a siding and piecemeal funding has barely made a dent when it comes to repairing the damage of years’ of austerity inflicted on local authorities in our region.

However, the idea that going back to Boris Johnson would revive the Tory Party’s hopes is absurd.

People saw through the bluster of the former PM. He trashed trust in the Government, the office of Prime Minister and the reputation of the Tory Party.

This is borne out in the polling by Bradshaw Advisory, which shows voters feel Rishi Sunak is doing a better job than Johnson.

The Leader of the Opposition also needs to do much more to win voters over in this region. It is simply not enough to criticise the Government without offering an alternative vision.

That vision must be bold enough to energise the electorate in this region. It must speak to the aspirations of those living here and address their concerns.

Sir Keir Starmer cannot simply ditch policies that he previously championed and claim that times have changed. A broken promise is a broken promise.

