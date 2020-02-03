Brexit still to pass environment and farming tests – The Yorkshire Post says

WHATEVER the future holds for Britain outside the EU, it is imperative that our precious environment does not suffer.

Today’s warning by a coalition of wildlife champions that there is the potential for gaps to open up in the protection regime is a timely one.

The Wildlife Trusts, RSPB and WWF are concerned that any abandonment of EU rules might harm the environment.

There also must be a concern that farming might be adversely affected, which would be completely unacceptable, since British agriculture is going to be increasingly important in feeding the nation.

The Government insists that there will be no less protection for the environment now that Britain has exited the EU, and says it will also champion farming.

It must be as good as its word, not only for the sake of the exceptionally rich variety of landscape and wildlife, but also to ensure food security.

As yet, it remains unclear what trading arrangements will develop between Britain and Europe regarding food.

Our farmers need to be reassured that they are not going to be undercut by cheap imports produced to questionable welfare standards outlawed here.

They also need to know that when EU subsidies end, adequate Government measures are in place to offer the support they need. Agriculture and the welfare of the environment are inextricably linked.

The Government has to set out comprehensive and detailed plans that guarantee farmers and environmental campaigners their concerns are at the forefront of policy and will always remain so.