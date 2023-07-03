Bring an end to strikes and safeguard the NHS for future generations - The Yorkshire Post says

During a week when the country should be celebrating one of its greatest achievements, establishing a free at the point of use healthcare system, the NHS continues to find itself in a state of crisis.

The NHS, which celebrates its 75th anniversary on Wednesday, is far from perfect but it has ensured generations live healthy, longer lives, regardless of their background.

The fact that it emerged from the embers of the Second World War makes it one of the most remarkable policy initiatives ever seen in this country.

Imperilling it would be a political choice and that is why the Government needs to not only take action to end the crisis it currently faces but also set in motion a transformation that will safeguard the NHS for future generations.

Chief Executive of NHS England, Amanda Pritchard appearing on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg. PIC: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

It is concerning to hear Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, say that strikes are causing significant disruption and that it will only get worse for patients with further industrial action set to take place in the middle of the month.

The deadlock in negotiations with healthcare workers only sees patients paying the price.

And despite the best efforts of those working in the NHS to bring down waiting lists, there is still severe strain on the health service.

That is why it is important for the Government to take negotiations seriously. Healthcare unions also need to do what they can to plot a way out of the current impasse.