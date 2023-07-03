Bring an end to strikes and safeguard the NHS for future generations - The Yorkshire Post says

The NHS, which celebrates its 75th anniversary on Wednesday, is far from perfect but it has ensured generations live healthy, longer lives, regardless of their background.
The fact that it emerged from the embers of the Second World War makes it one of the most remarkable policy initiatives ever seen in this country.
Imperilling it would be a political choice and that is why the Government needs to not only take action to end the crisis it currently faces but also set in motion a transformation that will safeguard the NHS for future generations.
It is concerning to hear Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, say that strikes are causing significant disruption and that it will only get worse for patients with further industrial action set to take place in the middle of the month.
The deadlock in negotiations with healthcare workers only sees patients paying the price.
And despite the best efforts of those working in the NHS to bring down waiting lists, there is still severe strain on the health service.
That is why it is important for the Government to take negotiations seriously. Healthcare unions also need to do what they can to plot a way out of the current impasse.
There is clearly a need for more funding to be allocated to the NHS but there is also a need for reform. Technology can and should play a greater role in streamlining work for staff but at the same time must not lead to the exclusion of those patients who struggle with tech for example. People also need to be encouraged to live healthier lifestyles so as to relieve some of the pressures on the NHS.