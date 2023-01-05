Energy consumption has come into sharp focus over the past year and with it the climate emergency the planet faces.

Britain cannot afford to take a lax approach to these problems. The country remains dependent on fossil fuels for 78 per cent of its energy needs. It's why we have been hit by the biggest global fossil fuel price shock since the 1970s following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) calls for a national mobilisation, our shortcomings on energy efficiency are clear. Over 13 million homes in England have an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating less than C.

The number of UK energy efficiency installations peaked in 2012 at 2.3 million, yet in 2021, fewer than 100,000 upgrades were installed.

Energy bills have risen sharply over the past year. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Committee is calling for at least one million energy efficiency installations a year by 2025, with a target of 2.5 million properties a year by the end of the decade. Simple actions such as a drive to insulate homes and placing solar panels on the roofs of buildings can help bring down energy demand and diversify the energy mix. The positive news is the proportion of the UK’s energy mix from renewables has been increasing substantially in recent years.

As Philip Dunne, chairman of the EAC, says: “Bold action is needed now. The last year, with Russia’s aggression in Europe choking energy supplies, has shown us just how vulnerable our over-reliance on imported fossil fuels can make us.”

