Britain needs to get a grip on the migrant crisis for humanitarian reasons - The Yorkshire Post says

It is clear that Britain needs to get a grip on the migrant crisis that is putting so many lives at risk while also overwhelming the existing system for processing those seeking asylum in the country.

First and foremost, this should be viewed as a humanitarian crisis. People dying off the shores of Britain is not acceptable to the majority of fair minded citizens of this country.

Secondly, politicians need to remember that these are human lives that are being discussed. Migrants need to be treated with compassion and the continued attempts to dehumanise them needs to be stopped.

Politicians would do well to remember that once the genie is out of the bottle it is very difficult to put it back again with unsavoury protests leaving communities picking up the pieces.

Migrants housed at Napier Barracks in Folkestone, Kent. PIC: PA

Decency should be the order of the day. That doesn’t mean that the Government can’t take a constructive approach to stopping dangerous crossings.

And Prime Minister Rishi Sunak deserves praise for talking with President of France, Emmanuel Macron to seek further cooperation on curbing migration across the Channel.

It is also a reminder that while Britain is no longer a member of the European Union, there still needs to be cordial relations with our neighbours across the Channel.

Issues such as dangerous migrant crossings cannot be dealt with by Britain alone.

