Maternity hospital airstrike strenghtens Britain’s resolve over Putin’s war crimes – The Yorkshire Post says

Women and children board a train heading to Krakow after fleeing Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. U.N. officials said that the Russian onslaught has forced 2 million people to flee Ukraine. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris).

Such savagery, as Russia appears to target innocent civilians after its initial invasion met unforeseen resistance from courageous Ukrainians, is another reminder of the barbaric behaviour of President Vladimir Putin – and growing fears that he will even resort to the deployment of chemical weapons.

On an hourly basis, the world is now witnessing atrocities of unimaginable proportions and the objectives of Britain and the West remain the same – protecting Ukraine’s sovereignty and the removal of Putin from the Kremlin so he can be held to account for truly hideous war crimes committed in his name.

Ukrainian servicemen help a woman carrying a small dog cross the Irpin river on an improvised path under a bridge, that was destroyed by Ukrainian troops designed to slow any Russian military advance, while assisting people fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. What looked like a breakthrough cease-fire to evacuate residents from two cities in Ukraine quickly fell apart Saturday as Ukrainian officials said shelling had halted the work to remove civilians hours after Russia announced the deal. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda).

As Ilkley diplomat David Hobbs, a former Secretary General of the Nato Parliamentary Assembly, observes in today’s edition, Putin seriously under-estimated the West’s revulsion over Russia’s invasion and also the collective strength of its rearguard action.

Now Britain must continue to use every leverage at its disposal from supplying Ukraine with defensive weapons to the imposition of swifter sanctions on Russian oligarchs as action is belatedly taken against Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich and others.

This must be matched by sustained support for the millions of Ukrainians who have had to flee their homeland and Home Secretary Priti Patel has, at the very least, announced that the visa rules for those seeking sanctuary here will be revised following an outcry. After all, the British public’s support for Ukraine is matched by its repellance for Putin’s war regime. Now this resolve must be replicated by Ministers with their continuing response.