British farming will be central to ensuring food security in this country - The Yorkshire Post says

A lot of the focus has been on the energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but food security should concern us just as much.

People up and down the country are struggling to feed their families. That is why we should be putting just as much emphasis on ensuring that food supply chains are secure.

In order to achieve this it is imperative that the Government supports British farmers and food producers.

As the National Farmers' Union (NFU) conference kicks off today, the issues faced by farming communities cannot be swept under the rug any longer. Farmers still face significant challenges with energy prices still sky-high.

PIC: Simon Hulme

By supporting British farmers, not only do we ensure greater food security but you bring down carbon emissions as shops are not relying on imports as much.

And it would be the right move for the Government to ensure that the state, whether that be in schools, hospitals or prisons, buys local where it can.

However, there is a far greater role that agriculture has to play in ensuring a sustainable future for the planet. Nature friendly farming policies, such as increasing hedgerows, could deliver bigger crop yields and make farmers’ businesses more sustainable in the long term. Sarah McMonagle, acting director of campaigns & policy at the countryside charity CPRE, has called on the Labour Party, whose leader Sir Keir Starmer is speaking at the conference today, to back a target for 40 per cent more hedgerows by 2050. She says it’s a policy “that’s overwhelmingly supported by farmers across the country”.