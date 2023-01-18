Burberry’s success shows important role of manufacturing in Yorkshire - The Yorkshire Post says

High end fashion brand Burberry enjoyed a stellar run-up to Christmas and this was in no small part due to its manufacturing operations here in Yorkshire.

Julie Brown, chief operating and financial officer of Burberry, said the company retained “very strong” manufacturing facilities in Yorkshire, as she reaffirmed the fashion brand’s commitment to the region.

The firm makes its products in Castleford and Keighley. And the Burberry’s boss’ warm words about the region and its continual investment in operations is welcome.

It also shows the manufacturing capabilities that still exist in Yorkshire. While the volume may not be on the same scale as that of years gone by, there is still a great deal of expertise in Yorkshire.

The Burberry factory in Castleford. Picture Scott Merrylees

In Burberry, you have a luxury brand that is exporting across the globe and Yorkshire is playing a key role in its success.

Policymakers need to look at how they can gear up the economy and manufacturers will be key to realising that aim.

As such, the future needs of manufacturers have to be taken into consideration. Whether that be skills, the business environment or energy requirements.

Private sector Yorkshire businesses in the manufacturing sector recorded a marked drop in new sales, according to the most recent NatWest Yorkshire & Humber PMI Business Activity Index.

