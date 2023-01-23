Business leader’s words cut through to the problem the Tories face - The Yorkshire Post says

Tony Danker warned that areas of the economy are moving backwards and not forwards.
Such has been the upheaval at the heart of Government that the country has had three different economic strategies under three different Prime Ministers in recent times. However, as Mr Danker pointed out “the reality is none of them have stuck”.
It is telling that the director general of the CBI was so critical of the management of the economy.
The Conservative Party has long prided itself on being the party of fiscal responsibility. But instead of delivering a plan for sustainable growth or improving the economic wellbeing across the country, the Government has shown itself to be rudderless.
The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were rightly praised for bringing a sense of stability following the disastrous short stint of former PM Liz Truss and her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. But the country is at risk of falling further behind if the economy does not begin to grow. There are plenty of opportunities for it to do so, especially in the clean energy sector. And of course helping all parts of the country realise their true economic potential.
The fact that Nadhim Zahawi, the Conservative Party chairman, is facing calls to resign after it emerged that he paid a penalty to HMRC over unpaid tax while he was Chancellor is itself symbolic of where the Conservatives reputation on fiscal responsibility stands.