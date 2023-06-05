Businesses need a strong voice on the economy - The Yorkshire Post says

That is why the Government needs to listen to the voices of businesses up and down the country.
Whatever their size, firms will need support to help them realise their true potential and ultimately unlock the hugely needed growth in this country.
That is why the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) creation of a new Business Council is to be welcomed.
The council will bring together UK business leaders to design and drive the future of the British economy. It includes Selby-based power producer Drax.
While this council brings together large corporations, it is also important to ensure that SMEs, which are the lifeblood of the British economy, are also listened to.
Tackling regional inequalities is something that this newspaper has long championed, having seen first-hand the issues that areas suffering from deprivation face. But it has also seen the power of business to uplift people out of poverty. The more skilled jobs that are created here, the better it is for the local economy and the people who live here. This connection is not lost on the BCC. Director General Shevaun Haviland said: “Over the past few months, working closely with the Chamber Network, we have been talking to the nation’s largest corporates and it has become clear to us that they are looking for a different kind of representation. These businesses want to be part of a framework that’s rooted in their local communities, but with the ability to shape the national and international debate.”