Businesses need a strong voice on the economy - The Yorkshire Post says

Tackling regional inequalities is something that this newspaper has long championed, having seen first-hand the issues that areas suffering from deprivation face. But it has also seen the power of business to uplift people out of poverty. The more skilled jobs that are created here, the better it is for the local economy and the people who live here. This connection is not lost on the BCC. Director General Shevaun Haviland said: “Over the past few months, working closely with the Chamber Network, we have been talking to the nation’s largest corporates and it has become clear to us that they are looking for a different kind of representation. These businesses want to be part of a framework that’s rooted in their local communities, but with the ability to shape the national and international debate.”