Change of tone as Joe Biden arrives in Britain for G7 – The Yorkshire Post says

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall.

There was none of the bombast and bellicose that came to define Donald Trump – or the chaos, and carnage, on the streets – as Air Force One landed at RAF Mildenhall.

Instead there was a quiet dignity that has come to define President Biden and his wife, Jill, since they moved into the White House on January 20 after a Covid-compliant inauguration ceremony.

And it is this modest and statesmanlike tone that increases the likelihood of this week’s G7 summit of world leaders in Cornwall making some progress on an agenda made even more daunting by Covid, climate change, Middle East turmoil and Russia’s continued reluctance to comply with international laws.

After all, President Biden, judging by his itinerary, clearly wants to spend time getting to know Boris Johnson, and his fellow world leaders, rather than alienating and antagonising them.

He’s clearly sensitive to the importance of the Special Relationship, hence why Britain is his first stop-off on his European tour, and that issues pertaining to Brexit, namely future UK-US trade deals and the current impasse in Northern Ireland, require diplomacy and dialogue.

And his meeting at Windsor Castle with the Queen will, no doubt, be a chance for the President and First Lady to show their respect for Her Majesty, and this country, without risking any kind of diplomatic incident or breach of etiquette.

After the political turbulence – in fairness on both sides of the Atlantic – of recent years, now is a chance to press the reset button and demonstrate that the strength of the enduring relationship between Britain and America is also in the best interests of the wider world.

