Charles III is already showing signs of being the people's King - The Yorkshire Post says

It would have been understandable for His Majesty to limit time with the public, after all the death of Queen Elizabeth II is a deeply personal loss for him.

Yet, we have already seen the new King’s willingness to meet the throngs of well wishers outside Buckingham Palace.

The picture of a member of the public kissing his hands could well become a defining image of his reign as King over time.

King Charles on his visit to Morecambe and the Winter Gardens earlier this year.

King Charles has been through challenges in his personal life that many others will sympathise with. And he has done so in the public limelight.