Charles III is already showing signs of being the people's King - The Yorkshire Post says

King Charles III may have only acceded to the throne a few days ago but he is already proving himself to be at one with his subjects.

By YP Comment
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:40 pm
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:40 pm

It would have been understandable for His Majesty to limit time with the public, after all the death of Queen Elizabeth II is a deeply personal loss for him.

Yet, we have already seen the new King’s willingness to meet the throngs of well wishers outside Buckingham Palace.

The picture of a member of the public kissing his hands could well become a defining image of his reign as King over time.

King Charles has been through challenges in his personal life that many others will sympathise with. And he has done so in the public limelight.

There can be no doubting his dedication to public duty and this bond that his subjects have already started forming with him could well see him come to be known as the people’s King.

