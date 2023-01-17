Children can't afford further disruption to their education as teachers set to strike - The Yorkshire Post says

The National Education Union’s vote to strike over pay in England and Wales on seven dates in February and March shows that discord between the public sector and the Government is spreading.

It is simplistic to blame the vote to strike on just inflation, as the education secretary Gillian Keegan attempted to do. Recruitment and retention is becoming a headache for the sector and points to deeper malaise in the profession.

How the Government engages with the teaching profession over this dispute will define Rishi Sunak’s premiership. After all, he used his first major speech of 2023 to talk up the prospects of children continuing to learn maths until the age of 18.

The only problem being that there is already a shortage of maths teachers. How he expects to improve numeracy amongst future generations without skilled professionals capable of dispensing that knowledge is hard to understand.

Schoolchildren walking down a corridor.

Therefore, alienating the entire teaching profession would be counterintuitive to how he feels Britain needs to gear up to compete on the world stage.

However, Ms Keegan’s more constructive tone is to be welcomed. She said that the Government hoped not to use the controversial minimum service legislation being introduced.

