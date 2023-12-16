Winter is upon us ... what are we to do? Yes, I know we have already had more than a shovel full of snow. In fact a week or so ago we were snowed in, living as we do down the hill where the gritters don’t venture. But one thing, and one thing alone, brings me to the conclusion that dark days are upon us, Winter is here and it will seem a long time until spring.

Strictly is over, or it will be tonight. And as usual I am feeling bereft before it’s even finished. I know it’s only a TV programme but it’s also like a good book that you dread coming to an end because it has made you cry, or made you happy, has transported you to other places and made you fall in love, or not, as the case may be, with it’s key players. That’s Strictly for me. Every year as Autumn turns to winter I avoid invitations to go out on a Saturday night. And woe betide anyone who tells me who went before I see it for myself.

Every week when it is on our televisions my pal and I critique each offering in real time via text as though we are some latter day Ginger Rogers. We love the music, we love the dances, we love the sparkle and the colour even though neither of us are sparkly people. Because it makes us feel warm and fuzzy inside. We love Hallowe’en and Musicals Week the best, although Blackpool takes some beating. Well actually we love each and every week. We start by not knowing who half the contestants are and end up cheering them on like friends. We don’t have to engage our brains. We just have to watch with our eyes. And what a feast it is, so much so that with the best dances I can watch them over and over again. And no it is not a sign of growing old. It is a sign that simple pleasures, feel good telly can do just that.. make you feel good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly Come Dancing, to give it its full title, is the best reality show in town. Throughout the year I care not which celebrities or wannabes are stuck on an island, have married at first sight or are chewing or drinking unimaginable morsels or fighting with the elements down under. Strictly is my winter sunshine. And tonight it will be over.

BBC handout photo of Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell (left) with Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe (right) during the results show of BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing.

Who do you want to win? Difficult isn’t it? Ellie (Leach) has been a revaluation, Layton (Williams) is incredible and for those who still say two men shouldn’t dance together, well you didn’t say that about Gene Kelley, Fred Astaire or Donald O’Conner did you ? But almost from week one Bobby (Brazier) has been my favourite. That sweet boy who lost his mum, Jade Goody, when he was four years old, a woman whose passing changed the way we view cervical cancer and died in her 20s, has made me smile every time he set foot on the dance floor. Boy would he have made his mummy proud. As for Annabelle (Croft), dancing with Johannes in the very same year she lost her husband suddenly and almost without warning, the gift of finding a way to live again has been life affirming.

Of course you may not have watched one single episode of Strictly so you have no idea what I am talking about. It may not be your bag. Each to their own. But, and here’s the rub, Strictly Come Dancing alone makes the BBC licence fee worth every penny for me. And there is so much more besides. Yes, I know the BBC can sometimes be their own worse enemy. They tie themselves up in knots trying to protect themselves and the licence fee when they have absolutely no need to. if they make a mistake, and yes they make mistakes, they all too often take too long to unravel and admit the truth. Take the unseemly events of the past week when a judge has demanded they release the emails regarding the investigation into Martin Bashir’s ill gotten Panorama Princess Diana interview leaving the man who exposed the methods Bashir used to persuade the Princess to talk to refer to this latest debacle as a ‘cover up of the cover up’. In turn this led to a judge describing the BBC as ‘inconsistent, erroneous and unreliable’ in the way they had responded to the Freedom of Information Act requests to release material detailing how they handled the scandal. And I totally agree with Diana’s brother Earl Spencer when he says using expensive lawyers to try to prevent the release of such material at a time when the BBC, ‘this great national and international institution, is making cuts is … obscene.’ And yet like Earl Spencer I too, despite having had my own well publicised run in with them that took a decade to resolve, remain a great supporter of the BBC and its public service broadcasting remit.