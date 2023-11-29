Christmas haters should not spoil the season's celebrations: GP Taylor

There are 12 days of Christmas and none of them are in November. Yet this seems to be the month when every nay-sayer comes out of the woodwork trying to cancel and redefine Christmas.

Every year, the wokerati dream up the idea that Christmas is offensive to someone or other and that we should all return to the time of Oliver Cromwell and sit in dark misery, muttering bah-humbug.

This year is no exception. The usual complainers are out and about with some even saying that the works Christmas party should be banned as it is not diverse enough and could quite possibly be racist.

They are joined by vegans wanting to save the turkey and guests in our country complaining that Christianity offends them.

British culture is constantly under attack, usually from people who have moved here for a better life, aided and abetted by left wing moaners who hold the belief that we in Britain should give in to any demand made against us and apologise for everything we have ever done.

Traditions such as Christmas are seen as racist and offensive, which, as there are more black Christians in the world than white, is totally ludicrous.

Jesus himself was a Nazarene, a particularly dark-skinned type of Jew and not the Anglo-Saxon image you see in many of our churches. He was probably born in October, as the sheep were still on the hillside, according to the story.

Christmas goes back further than the birth of Christ. It is a pagan mid-winter festival set around the winter solstice. A time of darkness, where our ancestors would pray that the sun would be reborn and bring light to the world.

If you really want to know where our Christmas traditions come from, they are shrouded in the dark mystery of Norse shaman in fur trimmed red suits, high on magic mushrooms and even the possibility of cannibalism.

Some very strange traditions have come together to make Christmas what it is today and it is important that we keep it going. New traditions are added to it each year and Merry Christmas Everybody by the band Slade, is now a requirement of any seasonal entertainment.

It is the time of year that everyone can celebrate, even if they have no faith.

In life we all need a time to re-evaluate our lives and the solstice is a good time for doing just that. It is the demise of the old year and the start of the new.

It is however a season that we should all fight to maintain, regardless of what some people say. There is great importance with having a rhythm to the year and Christmas is just that.

For millions of people, it has no religious significance. It is a time for family and friends to get together. For others, it can be a very lonely experience as I well know during my divorce.

Even in those dark times, I still celebrated as much as you can by yourself. Dinner was downscaled and there was a dearth of presents, but it was still Christmas all the same.

What galls me is that we in Britain should curb our culture for the sake of offending others. I have even heard it said that some people of other faiths feel threatened walking down the street and seeing decorations in shops and hearing Christmas music being played.

There is a simple answer to Christmas-phobia. Move. The door to this country swings both ways, but you will be hard-pressed to find a modern country in the world where there is no Christmas. People should not be allowed to tamper with, control, or get rid of ancient traditions.

My message is clear. If there is anything about Christmas that offends you either leave the country or lock yourself away until January. It’s going to be around a lot longer that you are.

Celebrating the season isn’t mandatory. You don’t have to join in if you don’t want to, but please don’t try and spoil it for the millions of people who look forward to pine needles in the carpet, over cooked turkey and the King’s Speech.

Even in a modern, diverse society, there is no reason why we should cancel Christmas for the sake of those who might be offended by it.

Imagine the outrage and demonstrations in the street if someone even thought about cancelling Eid.

Celebrations are an important part of British life going back to the dawn of time. Despite its radical commercialisation, Christmas is still a vital part of the fabric of our society.

For me, my celebrations will be a mixture of the old and new. A bonfire will be lit and a Solstice Pie will be eaten. Presents will be exchanged(one on each of the 12 days of Christmas).