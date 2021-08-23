Coastal plan needed to regenerate East Coast resorts like Filey in council shake-up – The Yorkshire Post says

LIKE all of Yorkshire’s coastal resorts, Filey has its economic challenges which appear to have prompted Scarborough Borough Council to begin to develop a belated masterplan to help to boost the town’s future fortunes.

By YP Comment
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 11:26 am
A new masterplan is being drawn up for Filey.

However, given that the local authority is due to be disbanded, it might make greater sense for North Yorkshire County Council to play a leading role this process if it is to make a lasting impact.

After all, NYCC is due to be responsible for the provision of all public services in England’s largest county from 2023 and there are many residents, and businesses, wanting to see further details about its intended approach towards tourism – and, specifically, the regeneration of coastal communities.

Filey is a popular spot with holiday-makers.

For, while the people of Filey will contend that they’ve played second fiddle to Scarborough and Whitby for too long, there will need to be a joined-up strategy if all East Coast towns are to prosper in the future. Now who is up for this task?

