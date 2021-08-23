Coastal plan needed to regenerate East Coast resorts like Filey in council shake-up – The Yorkshire Post says

However, given that the local authority is due to be disbanded, it might make greater sense for North Yorkshire County Council to play a leading role this process if it is to make a lasting impact.
After all, NYCC is due to be responsible for the provision of all public services in England’s largest county from 2023 and there are many residents, and businesses, wanting to see further details about its intended approach towards tourism – and, specifically, the regeneration of coastal communities.
For, while the people of Filey will contend that they’ve played second fiddle to Scarborough and Whitby for too long, there will need to be a joined-up strategy if all East Coast towns are to prosper in the future. Now who is up for this task?
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.