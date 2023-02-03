Coastal towns like Scarborough cannot afford to lose independent hotels - The Yorkshire Post says

The power of tourism must never be underestimated, especially on Yorkshire’s magnificent coastline.

But it is more than just the seaside that makes coastal communities such an attraction for people from all over the world.

Independent hotels have a charm that cannot be replicated by huge conglomerates with their cookie cutter model.

That is why the idea of independent hotels in Scarborough potentially facing extinction should be a huge cause for concern.

'It is more than just the seaside that makes coastal communities such an attraction for people'. PIC: Tony Johnson

The individuality of independent seaside guest houses contribute to the rich tapestry of Yorkshire’s coastline.

That is why the concerns of B&B and independent guest house owners should be taken seriously, especially as there is a danger of them disappearing completely within 20 years in Scarborough.

A striking estimate shows that 262 guest houses and B&Bs have closed in the last decade, with dozens more going through the planning process currently. This slide needs to be corrected or we risk losing a large part of what gives coastal destinations like Scarborough their character.

While measures are in place to make it harder for developers to change the use of traditional accommodation, hoteliers feel it is still too easy to circumvent the rules.

Then there are national hotel chains which are adding further pressure to independent guest houses. It isn’t about being against hotel chains, they too have a place in coastal areas. But the impact on independents cannot be overlooked.