Column: Simon Cotton, HRH Group - It has been a good start to the year

I’m a great believer that you choose your own mood on a daily basis and I work hard to not let others bring me down so when it comes to those who suffer the January Blues, I successfully managed to steer clear of most of them and managed to have a great start to the year!

We launched the annual Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards last week

Business levels for our hospitality businesses in the town were pretty good year on year for January so whilst it’s not booming, it is as I said in last month’s column, not as bad in Harrogate as it is in other parts of the country.

It probably helped that I managed to escape for a week for some R&R but that aside, we also launched the annual Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards last week so that always gives me a buzz.

I know from the initial response that it’s already going to be another fantastic one this year so I do hope everyone gets involved in voting for their favourite people and businesses in our town.

More info at www.harrogatehospitality.co.uk

We also had yet another sell out Beer Club at the Pickled Sprout on Tuesday night with Kirkstall Brewery in attendance with some superb beers which went down really well with everyone.

Next month is Peroni so something for the lager drinkers but having seen the menu, I know it’ll be oversubscribed again so you’ll have to be quick if you fancy joining some of Harrogate’s finest for a great midweek night out.

On that subject, I was reading a national report the other day that said Tuesday is the busiest midweek night for hospitality, so maybe that’s some of the secret to Beer Club’s success.

I’m not quite sure what make’s Tuesday’s more popular than other midweek days for a night out, but I’ll be keeping a close eye to see is this national trend indeed makes a difference to the Harrogate Hospitality scene.

This month however is sure to help with Valentines Day falling on a Tuesday next week and then Shrove Tuesday the following Tuesday.

The former of course is a great excuse (should you even need one!) to take out the better half and treat him or her to a great meal.

Shrove Tuesday however is not so much known for being a big night out, but who knows…. if a restaurant put on a great selection of pancakes, both savoury and sweet options, would that tempt a few of you to head out on a Tuesday night before the start of Lent and maybe a period of cutting back?

Let’s face it, who doesn’t like a pancake?!

Finally, if you can’t wait until either of the next Tuesday’s and if you’re quick, you can catch the back end of Visit Harrogate’s first Harrogate Restaurant Week.

If you haven’t already seen the details, go to www.visitharrogate.co.uk now and see the fabulous deals that are on in some of the town’s best restaurants and venues… but be quick!

