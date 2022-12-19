Compassion and care needed over asylum policy - The Yorkshire Post says

The Government’s divisive policy to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda moved a step closer to being realised after the Home Office won a legal challenge at the High Court.

But that is not to say that campaigners against the proposals don’t have legitimate concerns about the human rights record of Rwanda.

It has become vogue for certain politicians to reckless talk of ditching human rights to appear to be tough. Yet the reality is that human rights are sacrosanct and even if we take them for granted in this country, there are those who have no choice but to flee to seek theirs. To abandon that principle would leave the country morally compromised and hurt our standing in the world.

Asylum seekers would be sent on a one-way ticket to Rwanda for them to claim asylum there under the plan. If these proposals do go ahead, then the Government must consider each case with care, ensuring that deportations are not only lawful but also compassionate.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she was "committed" to making the plan work. PIC: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Government has already fallen short of this expectation with the High Court saying that the cases of eight individual asylum seekers hadn't been properly considered by the home secretary when they were earmarked for the first Rwanda flight.

It cannot repeat the mistakes of the Windrush scandal that several people deported unjustly.

