Compassion is needed with the tragedy unfolding in Gaza a stain on humanity - Daxa Patel

History gives us the chance to learn but our past hurt should not define our present nor our future. I do not desire to delve into historical wrongs as there are strong feelings which I respect, but I take exception when lives are being lost to prove a point. In any dispute or war, there are genuine grievances but if we have learned anything from the two world wars it surely is this, compassion and love is the only way we can build peace.

What are we going to leave the next generation if we mercilessly wipe them out by depriving them of oxygen and nutrition? I believe in God, and I doubt very much that a God would say this is right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What we need is radical compassion in every single aspect of our being. This is different from asking for forgiveness, certain acts are so wrong that these acts cannot be forgiven, but to move the dial from where we are, to where we can live, and let live, we must exercise radical compassion.

People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip on November 3, 2023. PIC: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

The corridor created by the USA, UK, Europe to send aid by sea to Gaza is a wise move and it is done with the agreement of the Israeli Government, it shows there is compassion. There is pain and injustice, but none of that justifies depriving a child of their future. I am not a mother, yet I am disturbed and upset, imagine how the parents feel. I am also certain that like me people feel the same sense of hopelessness when they watch the news and they see innocent lives being wasted through acts of aggression.

Radical compassion for the defenceless is what I imagine all religious texts will advocate. That is what makes us human. Life is fragile at the best of times, and this tends to hit home when it affects us first-hand. Modern media and TV have brought us closer, and the world is much smaller than before but are we as a human race kinder than before?

Judging from the war in Ukraine and the Middle East, the answer is no, we are not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When we see no way out and no diplomatic solution, can we pause and say what is the least we can do to protect innocent lives. I hope the holy month of Ramadan brings respite to the victims of the war in the Middle East, but I hope those of us who are not fasting, will join in prayers with our Muslim friends for world peace. This is improbable perhaps but I believe miracles do happen.

It was not that long ago, when apartheid in South Africa was so entrenched, that it was almost unimaginable that a great black soul like Nelson Mandela would become the President of this nation, but it did happen. It took one visionary leader like Mr. F.W. De Klerk to initiate a dialogue for peace.

The coming down of the Berlin wall between East and West Germany was also improbable to imagine, but the wall did come down.

Putin is not invincible and one day he will get his comeuppance. Until then can we who are bystanders on the periphery share our compassion and pray?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I defer to a wise soul to prove the point on the power of radical compassion. Here is a quote from the Dalai Lama, he once said, "If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion." This quote emphasises the transformative power of radical compassion, especially in times of unending human suffering such as the conflicts we are witnessing from afar.

Diplomacy is a crucial tool in resolving conflicts, but there are other strategies that can complement it. Education and awareness and promoting the realities of war and its consequences can help change mindsets and attitudes.

Economic incentives can be a powerful tool for peace. By creating opportunities for trade, investment and economic growth, nations can be encouraged to maintain peace for mutual benefit. Outlandish perhaps but positive psychology has a better chance of the desired outcome than deprivation or punishment.

Cultural exchange programmes can help foster understanding and respect among diverse cultures and nations. By experiencing each other's way of life, people can develop empathy and reduce prejudices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grassroots movements can promote dialogue, reconciliation, and coexistence at the community level.

International pressure through the international community, including the United Nations and other global organisations, can exert pressure on warring nations to cease hostilities and engage in peace talks. Efforts are being made in this direction, but we need an immediate ceasefire to get aid through.

Some thought is needed on post conflict reconstruction as one day these wars will end.

Peace is not just the absence of war, but the presence of justice, security, and opportunity for all.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​