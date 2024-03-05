Concerns around YOI Wetherby raise wider questions over youth offender rehabilitation

A girl was pinned down and forcibly stripped by a group of male prison guards at YOI Wetherby, according to the report by the chief inspector of prisons. Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor said girls only ended up being housed at Wetherby because of the “closure of failing institutions elsewhere”.

The system for rehabilitating young offenders is clearly failing. Female offenders need to be removed from Wetherby and placed in dedicated facilities that provide a clear pathway to rehabilitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The distinct lack of a coherent plan is evident when it comes to caring for female child offenders - this is highlighted in the report.

Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor said girls only ended up being housed at YOI Wetherby in West Yorkshire, where a girl was pinned down and forcibly stripped by a group of male prison guards according to a report, because of the "closure of failing institutions elsewhere". PIC: Dave Higgens/PA Wire

Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza says she was “appalled” by the findings and has written to Justice Secretary Alex Chalk to ask how conditions are being improved, adding that too many children were being “incarcerated rather than cared for”. The Justice Secretary needs to come up with a comprehensive improvement plan that addresses the issues highlighted by the Wetherby report. It can’t just be seen as an isolated situation.