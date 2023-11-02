Consensus on AI safety is imperative for all nations - The Yorkshire Post says

There is no getting away from the fact that technology is playing an increasingly influential role in people’s everyday lives.

From the moment someone wakes to the moment that they fall asleep, technology is omnipresent, especially in the developed world. And the evolution of technology is continuing at such a rapid pace that important questions need to be answered about the impact it could have on society.

In particular when it pertains to artificial intelligence (AI), which could take on a life of its own. The Technology Secretary said losing control of AI is the biggest concern at the Government’s AI Safety Summit from Bletchley Park.

When it comes to new technology, it is only natural for countries to seek to leverage an advantage over other nations. However, the world cannot take an isolationist approach to AI.

As much as it has the potential to enrich lives, there is also a danger that it could spread like a virus and envelop society in ways that we’re incapable of imagining.

Cooperation needs to be at the heart of AI safety. People need only look at the aviation industry and how that has benefited from international collaboration in ensuring air travel is as safe as possible.