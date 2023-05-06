Coronation: A historic day that will formally herald a new era and bring the country together - The Yorkshire Post says

Today is a historic day. One that those of us privileged enough to witness will tell future generations about. We must cherish it and we must cherish the traditions that continue to endure in the shape of the monarchy and bring us together as a nation.

King Charles may have already taken up his duties as head of state - Yorkshire already hosting several visits by the King - but the Coronation will formally herald a new era. Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was such an enduring force that few envisaged life under any other monarch.

She was the nation’s comfort blanket during her 70 year reign. But alongside her, the former Prince of Wales was serving an apprenticeship of a lifetime. It is His Majesty's time now to offer comfort to the nation through difficulties, continuity at times of upheaval and a symbolic figurehead during auspicious occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is evidently clear is that the public is firmly in favour of the monarchy. For all the naysayers, the British people, and indeed people from across the globe, have shown just how important the Royal Family is. Crowds will gather even if the weather hasn’t read the script. Just as the Queen’s Coronation in 1953 saw people turnout in their droves despite the rain. There may be a minority of republican protestors but the King will be safe in the knowledge that he has the support of the overwhelming majority of people in this country.

King Charles III on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace, London, to meet wellwishers ahead of the coronation on Saturday. PIC: Toby Melville/PA Wire

As the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell writes in this newspaper today, the Coronation is an opportunity for people to come together. He says “these are occasions that build friendship and community around what becomes shared memory”.