Coronation: Queen Camilla has important role to play in a modernised Royal Family - The Yorkshire Post says

Queen Camilla has had a long journey to winning the affections of the British public but that will only serve her well as she takes on the role of Queen and supports King Charles during his reign.

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 6th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Through no fault of her own, a shadow has been cast over her involvement in the Royal Family, with her life becoming tabloid fodder in the early days of her relationship with the now King.

However, it is clear that she is a positive influence on the King and she is just as equipped to take on the role of Queen.

It was perhaps never better summed up than when King Charles became frustrated at a leaking pen during the signing of a visitor’s book in front of cameras at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast.

The Queen Consort during her visit to Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster to attend a reception ahead of the Coronation. PIC: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA WireThe Queen Consort during her visit to Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster to attend a reception ahead of the Coronation. PIC: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
Queen Camilla calmly took the malfunctioning pen, passed it to an aide and got on with the task of signing the book herself.

Few will forget the role the Duke of Edinburgh played in supporting Queen Elizabeth during her reign. The death of the Duke of Edinburgh clearly hit the Queen, as brave of a face as she put on during his funeral.

The crowning of Queen Camilla and the presence of her young relatives at the Coronation is also reflective of a changing nation. This is a family mirroring the lives of many others who have weathered heartaches and the collapse of marriages before finding happiness in new and extended families.

Once the Coronation is done, the King’s thoughts will slowly turn to modernising the Royal Family. An aim that he will find widespread support for, even if it doesn’t go down well with everyone in the Royal Family.

