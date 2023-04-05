Councillors right to call for public inquiry into the death of shellfish in North Yorkshire - The Yorkshire Post says

If the Government believes that questions around the death of crustaceans in North Yorkshire would go away then it is very much mistaken.

Pressure is growing for further investigations to be conducted into the death of shellfish and local councillors are right to take up the issue.

Cllr Neil Swannick, who represents the Streonshalh ward in Whitby, said it was “astonishing” that further research into the cause of the shellfish deaths was not being undertaken by the Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cross-party group of opposition councillors has also announced that they will be calling for a public inquiry into the die-offs at the next full meeting of North Yorkshire Council on May 17.

Fishing crews staging a protest last year demanding an investigation into the mass deaths of crabs and lobsters. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

A panel formed by the Government said the “most likely” cause of the deaths was an unidentified “pathogen new to UK waters” such as “a potential disease or parasite”. But earlier this week even Dr Alex Ford, a marine biology expert who was on the panel, said more work can be done to establish a clear cause of the deaths.

Senior Tories have come out fighting not on the side of biodiversity but against those who seek answers to the mass die-off in 2021.

The Conservative Party should be concerned at ceding ground on marine preservation. Coastal communities and indeed people who care about the environment will not forget at the ballot box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad