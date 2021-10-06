Country Week conference is rural landmark – The Yorkshire Post says

The regret, however, is that these difficulties, and reports that up to 120,000 pigs in UK face culling due to lack of abattoir workers, could have been negated if Ministers – and Boris Johnson is a chief culprit – were less indifferent towards rural affairs in the remaining 51 weeks of the year.
After all, the rural economy is a £29bn a year industry and opportunities for further growth, helping to stimulate the economy in countryside areas and enhance the security of food supplies, remain significant if Ministers heed the regional leaders and national experts addressing today’s conference.
They’re all committed to a new era for farming, food and rural affairs – commitment that must now be matched by Government ministers.
