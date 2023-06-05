Covid bereaved don’t deserve further Government obstruction at inquiry - The Yorkshire Post says

The pain and suffering of those who lost loved ones and made big sacrifices during the Covid crisis was only amplified by the subsequent revelations of wrongdoing at the heart of the Government.

'In order to learn lessons from the pandemic, it is important to remove unnecessary obstacles from the path of the inquiry.' PIC: Gerard Binks

That is what ultimately led to support for the former PM Boris Johnson collapsing amongst the electorate.

However, bereaved families are still awaiting a sense of closure, something that can only be reached through a transparent inquiry.

That is why Baroness Heather Hallett, chair of the Covid inquiry, is right to demand to see messages between Ministers to establish what went on in Government during the crisis.

The Government’s attempts to block messages being seen by the inquiry will only further the anguish suffered by those who lost loved ones.

Politically, it is a poor reflection on the Government that it has been outflanked by Boris Johnson when it comes to revealing the WhatsApp messages to the Covid inquiry.

It should be up to the inquiry to decide what is and isn’t relevant communication when it comes to examining the decisions taken by the Government at the height of the pandemic.

For bereaved families, full disclosure is imperative. They deserve to know everything that happened.

In order to learn lessons from the pandemic, it is important to remove unnecessary obstacles from the path of the inquiry.