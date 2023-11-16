Creative industries have become one of our most powerful economic engines - Lucy Frazer

The ongoing divorce between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner has proven to be one of the biggest celebrity gossip stories of 2023. Undoubtedly, the breakdown of a marriage provokes a whole host of emotions, making it vital to have an experienced family lawyer to guide you through the divorce process.

So, what is the legal standpoint in a divorce like Joe and Sophie’s in England and Wales?

The couple first announced their mutual decision to split via their social media pages, shortly after Joe filed for the divorce on a sole basis in Florida. Both joint and sole divorce applications are available in England and Wales following the Divorce Dissolution and Separation Act 2000.

Having a joint divorce application reflects the position that both parties have agreed the marriage has irretrievably broken down, and such an approach may avoid further conflict. However, sole applications have shown to be more common, with one spouse more intent in progressing the divorce than the other.

Turner and Jonas share two young children together, who, due to work commitments, would spend time between the UK and the US with each parent. It had however been reported that the pair had agreed that the UK would be their ‘forever home’.

Shortly after the divorce was filed, speculation arose that Joe had reportedly criticised Sophie’s parenting of their children and had refused to return the children’s passports to Sophie following the end of the Jonas Brothers Tour. Sophie has since filed her own application against Joe for the wrongful retention of the couple’s children in the US, as the children are both ‘habitually resident’ (essentially live) in the UK.

The legal basis for Sophie’s application is the Hague Convention, which was created in order to protect children from the unlawful abduction by a parent and to encourage their return to their habitual (usual) place of residence. It is unclear yet whether Sophie’s application will be successful and will depend on the way in which Joe may decide to defend his case, for example, by stating that Sophie had agreed for the children to reside in the US. The court could return the children to the UK for the court in this country to make the final decisions about where they will live in the future.

If Sophie is successful, the children will be automatically returned to the UK, and their future living arrangements will be determined by looking at the Welfare Checklist (s1 of the Children Act 1989). The court will only make a Child Arrangements Order if they believe it to be in the best interest of Joe and Sophie’s children, upon considering factors such as their wishes and feelings, age, and physical and emotional needs.

Whilst we await the outcome of the application, it has recently been reported that Sophie and Joe had come to an interim agreement on arrangements for their children following a four-day mediation process. Mediation is encouraged by all family lawyers, except in circumstances where there have been instances of domestic abuse. Mediation provides a confidential and open space for couples to discuss their dispute, and a mediator can help facilitate agreements as to finances and child arrangements outside of the court arena. For Joe and Sophie, attending mediation would have been beneficial given the potential for media attention to antagonise the current situation.