Crisis is care needs addressing urgently despite financial cost - The Yorkshire Post says

The crisis in the care sector can no longer be ignored and action to tackle it cannot be put off.

There are simply not enough care workers in the system to ensure loved ones are looked after. But more worryingly, the situation is deteriorating rapidly, leaving vulnerable people short when it comes to their care needs.

It is alarming that the number of vacant posts in the workforce has increased by 52 per cent to 165,000 in the last year.

There is significantly low staff retention within the industry with the attrition rate for residential carers over 31.5 per cent and 40.6 per cent for nurses.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will announce his Autumn Statement on Thursday. PIC: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

The implication for the NHS is the never ending backlog, which will only continue to worsen, and keeping people in costly hospital beds for longer.

Without staff, the care sector, which is already teetering on the verge, would collapse. It is clear from Care England’s report released today that investment in care workers needs to be a priority for this Government.

While all eyes will be on reducing the deficit at the Autumn Statement on Thursday, the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt must not forget the vulnerable in society.

It must also be acknowledged that there won’t be a quick fix. Yes, funding is needed to enable the care sector to compete with NHS salaries. However, there also needs to be an emphasis on safeguarding the pipeline of care workers for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad