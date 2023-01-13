Critical financial decisions due around the policing budget - Dr Alan Billings

This is the time of year when I have to make some critical decisions. First, I must agree the budget for policing and the funding for some other services for the coming financial year. Second, arising from that, I must make a proposal for the amount of money I shall ask householders to pay towards it through their council tax – the precept.

I will then take this proposal to the Police and Crime Panel, whose approval I need. The panel consists of councillors from each of the four district councils – Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield – and an independent member.

In preparation for this, I have a legal duty to consult the public on what they are prepared to pay. At the same time, I ask people what they want to see from the police. This year’s consultation has been running over several weeks and concluded at the weekend. Almost 3,000 people have responded, which is more than we have had in past years.

As far as the precept goes, the majority of people have said they are prepared to pay a little more for policing and a sizable number have said they would be prepared to pay an increase in line with inflation. This has come as a surprise to me, given the cost of living crisis; and it is different from the more negative response we had last year.

'Retaining the present and coming generations of police officers in policing will become one of the biggest issues'. PIC: PA

This willingness to pay a little more indicates that people in South Yorkshire currently have confidence in the police; but if that confidence is to be maintained, it is vital that the public know it is not misplaced.

One of the key ways in which that is shown is through the reporting of His Majesty’s Inspectors of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

As it happens, there was an inspection of the force last year and the report from this PEEL inspection – police effectiveness, efficiency, and legitimacy – will be made known later this month.

If that is a good report, I shall have confidence in going to the Police and Crime Panel and then the public to ask for some increase in precept.

Looking ahead, I am more convinced than ever that retaining the present and coming generations of police officers in policing will become one of the biggest issues, if not the biggest, facing chief constables in years to come. This is not primarily about pay, though it includes the question of pay, but is about working conditions, well-being and support – all the things that are currently factors across the public sector generally as everyone struggles to retain staff.

The force is professionalising fast. As it does so, police officers are acquiring skills that are prized in many workplaces – educated to graduate level, computer and IT literate, highly flexible and adaptable, team players, trained in ‘problem solving’, and so on. Highly desirable skills and not just in policing.

