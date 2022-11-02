Culture can't be forgotten despite economic challenges - The Yorkshire Post says

That is why the report from MPs that says urgent financial support is needed for this sector facing an ‘existential threat’ from the cost-of-living crisis is concerning.

Yes, the country faces one of the greatest economic challenges in modern times but we cannot simply stand by and let culture fall by the wayside.

Theatres, museums and leisure centres offer people a break from the pressures of modern life. This is particularly important when you consider the mental health crisis that we face as a country.

A Northern Ballet performance at Leeds Grand Theatre in 2019. PIC: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report from the DCMS Committee also warns that the Government needs to tackle geographical funding imbalances for arts and culture if it is to fulfil its commitment to level up the UK.

Culture should be central to levelling up and there’s no better case in point than Yorkshire with it being one of the region’s strengths.

Ensuring everyone has access to culture should be an imperative for the whole world because once parts of society feel disconnected from it, those acting in bad faith seek to take advantage of this apathy.

Both those on the far-left and the far-right have sought to weaponise culture in recent years. The best way to prevent this is by ensuring our cultural institutions remain as strong and as connected to communities as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad