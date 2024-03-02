Cut backs on rights of way repairs across the Yorkshire Dales National Park highlights funding difficulties

The Government must shoulder the blame in not showing more support for national parks. The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has awarded the park authority no increase in funding over several years.

In fact, the grant for the coming year is less in actual terms than it was in 2010 and in real terms is worth half of what it was then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rights of way may be seen as a nice to have by some but a lot of trails are crucial both on a human level and economically.

The footpath from Catrigg Force towards the village of Stainforth nestled in Ribblesdale near Settle in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. PIC: Tony Johnson

If parts of the M1 were in a state of disrepair, the Government would not stand idly by. The impact would be felt immediately, as has been highlighted by the announcement that motorists should expect delays as upgrades to the central reservation are carried out.

While on a smaller scale, rights of way are important to the small businesses dotted across the Dales.

There are also the immeasurable health benefits of people being able to access the Dales. These places are a lifeline when it comes to mental and physical wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad