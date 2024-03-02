All Sections
Cut backs on rights of way repairs across the Yorkshire Dales National Park highlights funding difficulties

The proposed reduction in repair work to rights of way across the Yorkshire Dales National Park is reflective of the wider malaise in public funding. It highlights how no area of the country is being spared by the crisis in public finance.
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

The Government must shoulder the blame in not showing more support for national parks. The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has awarded the park authority no increase in funding over several years.

In fact, the grant for the coming year is less in actual terms than it was in 2010 and in real terms is worth half of what it was then.

Rights of way may be seen as a nice to have by some but a lot of trails are crucial both on a human level and economically.

The footpath from Catrigg Force towards the village of Stainforth nestled in Ribblesdale near Settle in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. PIC: Tony JohnsonThe footpath from Catrigg Force towards the village of Stainforth nestled in Ribblesdale near Settle in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. PIC: Tony Johnson
If parts of the M1 were in a state of disrepair, the Government would not stand idly by. The impact would be felt immediately, as has been highlighted by the announcement that motorists should expect delays as upgrades to the central reservation are carried out.

While on a smaller scale, rights of way are important to the small businesses dotted across the Dales.

There are also the immeasurable health benefits of people being able to access the Dales. These places are a lifeline when it comes to mental and physical wellbeing.

Yorkshire’s national parks are jewels in the region’s crown. The authorities responsible for them need to be equipped with the finances required to maintain them properly. Places like the Yorkshire Dales can’t be allowed to fall victim to the funding crisis engulfing councils up and down the country.

