Cyclist Ed Clancy’s status as a Yorkshire and Olympic sporting legend – The Yorkshire Post says

Injury has froced Huddersfield's Ed Clancy to call time on his Olympic career.

That much was clear as the sport’s legendary figures paid warm tribute to Clancy after a recurring back injury – one endured for many years with such little complaint – put paid to his unrivalled Olympic career in the team pursuit which began in 2008 alongside future Tour de France winners Bradley Wiggins and Geraint Thomas.

The quiet man of the velodrome, his three Olympic gold medals, six world titles and multiple world records guarantee the 36-year-old’s status as one of the all-time greats of Yorkshire sport.

And his humility is reflected by his passion for the Clancy Briggs Cycling Academy – the go-ahead facility in Doncaster that is inspiring young people to take to two wheels to pursue their dreams and broaden their horizons.

This was Ed Clancy celebrating his Olympic team pursuit gold in 2012.

In Ed Clancy, they will have no finer role model.