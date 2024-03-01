Damning indictment of this Government is that Boris Johnson showed more ambition for the North
There is a growing sense that the Government is past the point of no return. The surprise gains it made at the last general election, squandered.
Trust has been eroded over the past five years and as a result the Tories stand on the precipice of electoral disaster.
The Prime Minister’s approach has been completely tone deaf. He has failed to engage communities in Yorkshire.
This was best summed up earlier this week when the PM held a Cabinet meeting in Goole. To accompany its presence here, the Government came armed with repackaged old announcements.
It’s a damning indictment of Rishi Sunak’s administration that the chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, Henri Murison, writes in today’s newspaper that former PM Boris Johnson was “more ambitious for the North”.
Levelling Up wasn’t meant to be just about transport, job creation or shiny buildings. The agenda was supposed to be about improving the life chances of people in the North. Especially as for generations the region has lagged behind London and the South East.
The warning from the IPPR that it will be 2080 before the gap in healthy life expectancy is closed between the North and South East should make every Westminster politician pause for thought.
The Government has failed. It has not levelled up but rather contributed to lowering the region’s prospects further.
At times of crises such as Covid and the subsequent economic turmoil, a responsible government would do more to ensure struggling communities don’t fall further behind.
