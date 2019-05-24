Departure of Theresa May is now inevitable - The Yorkshire Post says

When Theresa May told Conservative MPs in March that she was willing to resign as Prime Minister earlier than she intended so the country could be led by someone else in the next phase of Brexit negotiations, she made clear her determination to pass her Withdrawal Agreement Bill in Parliament before her departure.

Following the events of the past few days, in which the chances of that happening have effectively evaporated for good, there appears to be little purpose in her remaining as Prime Minister any longer.

After her final, desperate attempt to get the bill passed at a fourth time of asking through seeking cross-party support with the offer of a second referendum was immediately rebuffed by MPs on all sides for different reasons on Tuesday, the Government bowed to the inevitable yesterday by postponing the vote on the bill which had been due to take place in the week of June 3.

Mrs May did not wish it to be this way but the simple fact is that her Premiership has boiled down to a simple issue; that of delivering Brexit. For all the abuse that has been slung her way, she tried her utmost to do so in a way she thought best. But as it now appears she is fundamentally unable to achieve that mission, logically there can be little reason for staying in her office.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly spoken of the “national interest” in describing her motivations, while in her speech on Tuesday she correctly said the current political impasse on Brexit has “polarised and paralysed our politics”. Given the UK is currently due to leave the European Union by the end of October with or without a deal and it is now clear a new way forward must be found in the limited time available, Mrs May must now surely conclude that she would be serving the national interest which she undoubtedly holds dear by resigning to allow her successor to be appointed.