Despite egg incident, the region's connection with Monarchy is stronger than ever - The Yorkshire Post says

The King entered through Micklegate Bar, which is the traditional royal entrance to the city, after the bells of York Minster heralded his arrival.

As with a lot of the King’s engagements, this too had added significance due to the passing of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The sword and mace ceremony was last carried out in 2012 when Queen Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh entered the city to attend the Maundy Service at York Minster.

King Charles with the Queen Consortm pictured on his Visit to York Minster. PIC: Simon Hulme

Well wishers once again turned out in their numbers to see the King, who was joined by the Queen Consort.

And even an unsavoury incident, which saw a lone protester attempt to throw eggs at the King, was brushed off by His Majesty. Well wishers registered their displeasure at the protester.

The King was unfazed as he did a walkabout and greeted members of the public.

The visit was also a time of sadness as the first statue of Queen Elizabeth since her death was unveiled but there is a sense of renewed hope. The King symbolises that hope.

At a time of great political upheaval and economic anxiety, the Monarchy has been a constant in many people’s lives. This was evidenced by the throng of visitors both in York and later in Doncaster.

The visit to Doncaster was also poignant as it was conferred city status by Her late Majesty the Queen as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.