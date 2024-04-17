Devolution can unlock region’s potential and deliver much needed economic growth
These forecasts paint a worrying picture and show the desperate need for growth. It is why the Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves is trying to make economic growth the central tenet of Labour’s pitch to voters. Even the Tory Party knows that Britain has been hampered by anaemic growth. It’s mainly a question of how Britain goes about achieving said growth.
Rather than a race to the bottom, what the country needs is sustainable growth that safeguards standards while creating meaningful employment opportunities that will last for many years to come.
It is also about the distribution of opportunity. Only true devolution both political and fiscal can really deliver growth that Britain needs.
The report by Centre for Cities highlights how the Government’s current approach to levelling up is stifling the very regions the agenda is meant to help.
The approach to providing local areas with much needed funding is fundamentally flawed. It is far too fragmented with a propensity to favour so-called shovel-ready projects. Projects that aren’t always best for long term growth.
This also makes it difficult for local authorities to create joined-up strategies for the benefit of their areas.
Other issues are also highlighted by the think tank such as moving goalposts, which discourages evidence use in local government.
Economic inactivity due to sickness highest since records began. This only adds impetus to the need for greater devolution. A healthy economy makes for better health outcomes.
The escalation of conflict in the Middle East risks pushing up food and energy prices across the world. That’s why economic growth is all the more important.
