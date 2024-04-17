Devolution can unlock region’s potential and deliver much needed economic growth

These forecasts paint a worrying picture and show the desperate need for growth. It is why the Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves is trying to make economic growth the central tenet of Labour’s pitch to voters. Even the Tory Party knows that Britain has been hampered by anaemic growth. It’s mainly a question of how Britain goes about achieving said growth.

Rather than a race to the bottom, what the country needs is sustainable growth that safeguards standards while creating meaningful employment opportunities that will last for many years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is also about the distribution of opportunity. Only true devolution both political and fiscal can really deliver growth that Britain needs.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The report by Centre for Cities highlights how the Government’s current approach to levelling up is stifling the very regions the agenda is meant to help.

The approach to providing local areas with much needed funding is fundamentally flawed. It is far too fragmented with a propensity to favour so-called shovel-ready projects. Projects that aren’t always best for long term growth.

This also makes it difficult for local authorities to create joined-up strategies for the benefit of their areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other issues are also highlighted by the think tank such as moving goalposts, which discourages evidence use in local government.

Economic inactivity due to sickness highest since records began. This only adds impetus to the need for greater devolution. A healthy economy makes for better health outcomes.