This is evidence that the Government’s promises on new hospitals are built on sand. Not only that but it is a fiscally short-sighted move with Doncaster Royal Infirmary currently requiring around 600 maintenance repairs totalling £118m.

With an ageing population, there is an acute need for skills and expertise to meet the country’s care needs. But there is also a need to have the proper facilities in place, including buildings and equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Improved facilities also makes the workforce challenge easier to tackle as staff feel more valued working in an up to date environment. Imagine how soul destroying it must be for doctors and nurses working round the clock to administer healthcare with the infrastructure crumbling around them.

The emergency department at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. PIC: Tony Johnson

If the Government is unwilling to fund a new hospital then the very least it can do is to ensure that money is made available towards the repair of Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

There’s been positive noises on the £25m needed to repair the Department of Critical Care but that funding can’t come from capital budgets for the East Ward Block and the Women and Children’s Block.

Tory MP for Don Valley, Nick Fletcher’s criticism of Doncaster MPs Dame Rosie Winterton, Ed Miliband and the Mayor of Doncaster is misplaced at best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their willingness to compromise in the face of the Tory Government’s refusal to provide funding for a new hospital is understandable as there is a need to make improvements to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Mr Fletcher’s ire should instead be directed at his Government.