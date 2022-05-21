Doncaster so deserves its city status - The Yorkshire Post says

Congratulations to Doncaster, one of seven British towns that will become a city as part of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By YP Comment
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 4:45 pm

It is a beautiful and fitting tribute that one of the reasons cited for its success in this bid was the “resilience” shown by the residents of Fishlake, which suffered devastating flooding in 2019.

The bid team were also required to highlight links to royalty, cultural heritage and distinct local identity, all of which have clearly been found in abundance for the announcement to have gone ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

If the status has been achieved because of its residents’ fine efforts in the past, its future looks bright too.

St George's Minster and central Doncaster. Picture: Adobe Stock.

Doncaster Council hopes that by becoming a city, the South Yorkshire location can attract jobs and investment – including the Great British Railways head office, which it has also bid for.

This triumph should give Doncaster all the confidence it needs to shout loud and proud.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster wins city status to mark Queen's Jubilee - thanks to Fishlake floods '...
DoncasterYorkshire PostGreat British RailwaysSouth YorkshireDoncaster Council