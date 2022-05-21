Doncaster so deserves its city status - The Yorkshire Post says

It is a beautiful and fitting tribute that one of the reasons cited for its success in this bid was the “resilience” shown by the residents of Fishlake, which suffered devastating flooding in 2019.
The bid team were also required to highlight links to royalty, cultural heritage and distinct local identity, all of which have clearly been found in abundance for the announcement to have gone ahead.
If the status has been achieved because of its residents’ fine efforts in the past, its future looks bright too.
Doncaster Council hopes that by becoming a city, the South Yorkshire location can attract jobs and investment – including the Great British Railways head office, which it has also bid for.
This triumph should give Doncaster all the confidence it needs to shout loud and proud.