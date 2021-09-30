Don’t let Grand Hotel become Scarborough’s Fawlty Towers – The Yorkshire Post says

Scarborough's Grand Hotel has fallen on hard times.

When it was opened in 1867, it was labelled as the “largest and handsomest hotel in Europe”. In its heyday, it could count on guests of the stature of Winston Churchill and Ramsay Macdonald.

Now the Grand – a focal point for visitors because of its distinctive design and prominent location – is a shadow of its former glory. Local people even feel sorry for the Afghan refugees residing there.

Scarborough's Grand Hotel has earned unfortunate comparisons with television's Fawlty Towers.

As such, Scarborough Borough Council is right to press budget chain Britannia Hotels, which currently owns the Grand, about its future intentions – and whether it is prepared to invest in the building and begin to revive its tarnished reputation.

For, if not, Scarborough’s future prospects will continue to be sullied by a landmark hotel that is grand in name only.

