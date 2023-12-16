Don’t let immigration plan signal game over for growing industry - The Yorkshire Post says

Yorkshire’s video games sector probably flies under the radar but it is one of the leading clusters across the country.

Marquee games have been developed in this region and the innovation emanating from Yorkshire is now seeping into other industries.

Therefore the warning from the video games industry in Yorkshire over changes in immigration rules should be heeded by the Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government has said from spring skilled workers will need to earn over £38,700 for their foreign spouses to live with them in the UK, up from £18,600. This poorly thought out policy would negatively impact the video games industry in the region more so than the capital due to salary variances between Yorkshire and London,

Home Secretary James Cleverly said the minimum income for British citizens who want to live with family members in the UK would rise to £38,700. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

By starving video games developers of skills and expertise from abroad, the Government would also be putting at risk the pipeline of domestic talent.

Yorkshire is lucky to be home to a number of world class universities delivering cutting edge programmes to equip the next generation of developers. But the skills that they provide need to be coupled with the experience of developers from across the globe.

The purpose of the video games industry isn’t just to entertain people. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a buzzword in recent years but video games developers have been toying with AI since the early days of the microchip. It is in many ways their bread and butter.