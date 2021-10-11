End this injustice over unaccountable crime tsars after Sarah Everard murder – The Yorkshire Post says

When Mrs May says it is “immensely disappointing” that some police forces still choose to hold misconduct hearings in private, and that lessons had not been learned from the Hillsborough tragedy or inquiry into the Stephen Lawrence murder, then Ministers must take note.
Crime tsar’s refusal to resign over Sarah Everard murder is mockery of justice – The Yorkshire Post says
And The Yorkshire Post hopes she can use her influence to take her call for transparency still further by pressing for crime commissioners to be the subject of the same ‘recall’ laws that apply to errant MPs.
After all, she was the Home Secretary who presided over the introduction of crime commissioners because, in her words, “the system of police governance was broken” and it was unacceptable for police chiefs to be held to account by “invisible committees of appointed councillors”.
Yet, while Mrs May also said in early 2016 that “direct democratic accountability through the ballot box has brought real scrutiny, leadership and engagement to local policing”, this speech coincided with laws to extend ‘recall’ powers to PCCs falling by the wayside.
The result is the injustice where local crime panels – or public petitions – have no means to force out of office crime commissioners like North Yorkshire’s Philip Allott whose grotesquely insensitive comments about the murder of Sarah Everard make his position untenable.
That’s why many here hope that Mrs May can find a way to persuade her successors to end an injustice that becomes more unedifying with each hour that Mr Allott remains in post demeaning his public office – and the wider reputation of all PCCs.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.