End this injustice over unaccountable crime tsars after Sarah Everard murder – The Yorkshire Post says

Pressure continues to grow on North Yorkshire crime commissioner Philip Allott to resign over his comments in the wake of the Sarah Everard murder.

When Mrs May says it is “immensely disappointing” that some police forces still choose to hold misconduct hearings in private, and that lessons had not been learned from the Hillsborough tragedy or inquiry into the Stephen Lawrence murder, then Ministers must take note.

And The Yorkshire Post hopes she can use her influence to take her call for transparency still further by pressing for crime commissioners to be the subject of the same ‘recall’ laws that apply to errant MPs.

The Sarah Everard murder continues to shock the nation.

After all, she was the Home Secretary who presided over the introduction of crime commissioners because, in her words, “the system of police governance was broken” and it was unacceptable for police chiefs to be held to account by “invisible committees of appointed councillors”.

Yet, while Mrs May also said in early 2016 that “direct democratic accountability through the ballot box has brought real scrutiny, leadership and engagement to local policing”, this speech coincided with laws to extend ‘recall’ powers to PCCs falling by the wayside.

Former premeir Theresa May is highlighting the issue of police accountability.

The result is the injustice where local crime panels – or public petitions – have no means to force out of office crime commissioners like North Yorkshire’s Philip Allott whose grotesquely insensitive comments about the murder of Sarah Everard make his position untenable.

That’s why many here hope that Mrs May can find a way to persuade her successors to end an injustice that becomes more unedifying with each hour that Mr Allott remains in post demeaning his public office – and the wider reputation of all PCCs.