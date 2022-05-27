Energy bill rebates should go to those most in need - The Yorkshire Post says

However Mr Sunak, who is MP for North Yorkshire’s Richmond, has had to defend those with second homes getting the £400 rebate twice – once for each property – which does highlight the need to scrutinise how this package will be targeted.

There will be many charities and organisations which would have been all to happy to have helped direct Ministers to those most in need of the rebate, which replaces an initial plan for a £200 loan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every household will get a £400 energy bill discount under an emergency package that will be partly funded by a £5bn “windfall tax” on oil and gas giants –the sort of which, it should be said, Labour has long called for – from a pot of £15bn.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty.

Other moves include a one-off £650 payment to more than eight million low-income households on benefits, paid in two instalments in July and the autumn at a cost of £5.4bn; a £300 payment to pensioner households in November/December alongside the winter fuel payment, costing £2.5bn; and £150 to individuals receiving disability benefits, worth a total of £0.9bn, paid by September.

Given that the plans will also be funded by around £10 billion of extra borrowing – Mr Sunak insisted he had a “responsible fiscal policy” – many of those who voted for the Government and who pride themselves on careful budgeting will be wondering who is paying for the package.

Claims about the timing of the announcement amid the ‘Partygate’ scandal aside, it is clear that inaction over the cost-of-living was an impossible position.