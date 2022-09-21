Energy support for businesses is a step in the right direction - The Yorkshire Post says

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel and the announcement of a support package from the Government, that will see energy bills for UK firms cut by around half their predicted level this winter, is a welcome relief for many of the region’s firms.

The wholesale price for energy is now expected to be £211 per MWh for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas, less than half the wholesale prices anticipated this winter, following the Government’s support package.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is paramount that the support is rolled out quickly and efficiently to avoid businesses falling further into trouble. But as the British Chamber of Commerce says, this is a step in the right direction.

Someone holding an energy bill. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA

When you consider that 37,540 businesses are on variable tariffs, which would have left them exposed to the cost of fluctuating prices, in Yorkshire, it is clear that support was needed.

Despite this intervention, there are still some businesses that will struggle this winter and the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has the opportunity to address them at the ‘fiscal event’ later this week.

The reality is that for quite a few firms these support measures have come too late. They have either had to pare back their operations or even shutter their businesses completely.

That is why the Government needs to lay out a longer term roadmap when it comes to energy support.