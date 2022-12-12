England's win in Pakistan is just rewards for bold approach to test cricket - The Yorkshire Post says

Test cricket is a centuries’ old format and while naysayers have looked to write its obituary many times over, this England team is taking the game in directions it has never been before.
Its fearless approach has seen it win eight out of its last nine matches. Swashbuckling performances like the ones in Pakistan have left fans on the edge of their seats.
While orthodoxy in the past dictated a game of attrition in Pakistan, England’s batters came out blasting.
Spin may normally win on the subcontinent but it was the fast bowlers who ran in and did the hard yards to then cash in on their batters' bold approach.
Long may this bold new approach continue to bring England success and keep eyeballs on this treasured format of the game.