England's win in Pakistan is just rewards for bold approach to test cricket - The Yorkshire Post says

The England cricket team’s first test series win against Pakistan away from home in 22 years is just rewards for a bold approach forged in the image of inspirational skipper Ben Stokes.

Test cricket is a centuries’ old format and while naysayers have looked to write its obituary many times over, this England team is taking the game in directions it has never been before.

Its fearless approach has seen it win eight out of its last nine matches. Swashbuckling performances like the ones in Pakistan have left fans on the edge of their seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While orthodoxy in the past dictated a game of attrition in Pakistan, England’s batters came out blasting.

England's skipper Ben Stokes, center, is congratulated by team's officials after winning the second test cricket match against Pakistan, in Multan, Pakistan. PIC: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spin may normally win on the subcontinent but it was the fast bowlers who ran in and did the hard yards to then cash in on their batters' bold approach.