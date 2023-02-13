Eoin Morgan leaves behind lasting legacy on cricket - The Yorkshire Post says

The impact of England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan on the game of cricket cannot be overstated.

The 36-year-old, who has retired from the game, transformed England’s limited-overs side, taking them from also-rans to 50-over world champions for the first time ever. His influence can be felt in cricket not just on these shores, with young children wanting to emulate the dynamic playing style extolled by Morgan, but across the cricketing world.

Morgan’s leadership saw him bring together a diverse group of highly-skilled players, who he then empowered to perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players like Yorkshire’s Joe Root, Adil Rashid and Jonny Bairstow were liberated to help deliver a historic triumph in the summer of 2019. The former England captain’s legacy will endure for some time to come with the next generation already showing similarly fearless traits as the 2019 vintage.