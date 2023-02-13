News you can trust since 1754
Eoin Morgan leaves behind lasting legacy on cricket - The Yorkshire Post says

The impact of England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan on the game of cricket cannot be overstated.

By YP Comment
3 minutes ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 2:33pm

The 36-year-old, who has retired from the game, transformed England’s limited-overs side, taking them from also-rans to 50-over world champions for the first time ever. His influence can be felt in cricket not just on these shores, with young children wanting to emulate the dynamic playing style extolled by Morgan, but across the cricketing world.

Morgan’s leadership saw him bring together a diverse group of highly-skilled players, who he then empowered to perform.

Players like Yorkshire’s Joe Root, Adil Rashid and Jonny Bairstow were liberated to help deliver a historic triumph in the summer of 2019. The former England captain’s legacy will endure for some time to come with the next generation already showing similarly fearless traits as the 2019 vintage.

Eoin Morgan turned around England cricket team's fortunes in the shorter formats of the game. PIC: Alex Davidson/Getty Images
